Lakers News: JJ Redick Explains Why He Took LA Head Coaching Job
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is going to have his work cut out for him leading the Purple and Gold.
Redick spoke with gathered media during a quote-heavy introductory presser, and unpacked his decision to ditch a lucrative, burgeoning career as a podcaster and ESPN anaylst and commentator for the nightly trials, tribulations and assorted headaches inherent to life as an NBA head coach. Let alone the coach of the league's glamor franchise.
"Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are...and the expectation is a championship," Redick said, per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.
"One of the things that kept coming up … gratitude. I think that’s where I’ll start, feeling so grateful for Rob, Jeanie, the entire Lakers organization for entrusting me in this position. I take this responsibility very seriously,” Redick added, according to Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.
Redick enjoyed a 15-year playing career as a sharpshooting combo guard, following a decorated season with the Duke Blue Devils. The 6-foot-3 swingman suited up for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks.
