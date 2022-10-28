Lakers News: Lakers Have Officially Been Favored To Miss Postseason

There are 82 games in an NBA season, but teams who start off 0-4 have have missed the playoffs every season except for two teams in NBA history (18-19 Thunder and 20-21 Wizards) (via Reddit). Ironically, Russell Westbrook was apart of both teams to make the postseason after such a slow start, but this may not be the positive sign fans are looking for.

With history riding against the Lakers, Caesars Sportsbook has officially give the Lakers -150 odds to miss the postseason. This comes at the end of the Lakers slow start with not just their losses but also their historically bad shooting.

The Lakers shooting 22.3 percent from the field is the worst four-game shooting stretch in NBA history.

This is not the kind of things Lakers fans want to be hearing this early into the season. It makes it even harder to bare knowing the team also has a pick swap with the Pelicans this season.

The future looks bleak for the team, but the front office needs to decide now whether this season is going to be toast or are they going to give up more of their future for proven players. The Lakers roster has talent, albeit very top heavy, but the star power of the Lakers isn't enough to keep up with the league.

LeBron James has dominated the league for the greater part of the past 20 seasons, but it's only a matter of time before someone takes the rightful place of being the most feared athlete in the league. Teams have caught up and the Lakers are running out of time.