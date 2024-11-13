Lakers News: Lakers Reportedly Eyeing Two Big Men In Potential Roster Bolstering Moves
The question is not if the Los Angeles Lakers will still make a trade but when they'll do so. L.A. always appears to be on the radar for a potential trade, and this season is no different.
The Lakers desperately need to make a trade to get into championship contention, and as things stand, it's no secret they need a center.
The Lakers' frontcourt is one of the thinnest in the NBA. Although they have superstar Anthony Davis on their side, there isn't much else to work with.
The Lakers will be without backup center Jaxson Hayes for one to two weeks due to a left ankle injury. L.A. is also missing their other center, Christian Wood, who will be out for another four weeks after experiencing soreness during his ramp-up process.
The Lakers now just have Davis and their recently signed two-way center, Christian Koloko. L.A. doesn't have much to work with, but one of these two centers could solve many of their problems.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Robert Williams and Jonas Valančiūnas are names to watch for the Lakers.
“You look at Valančiūnas certainly is a name that's legitimately still on the Lakers radar, and we'll have to see how Washington seasons go. We have Portland having a really terrible start to the year, but [Robert Williams III]'s back in the mix.”
Valančiūnas has been a name tied to the Lakers since the summer. L.A. failed to get him under contract over the summer due to their lack of space on the roster.
However, a trade could compensate for their loss this summer.
Valančiūnas' contract with the Wizards is only $30.3 million over three years, so it shouldn't be difficult to move in a trade if Washington wants to move on.
A potential addition of Valančiūnas would allow head coach JJ Redic to be more creative with the lineups and relieve a lot of pressure off Davis for center duties.
The same could be said if the Lakers were to add a center like Williams. A potential defensive duo of Davis and Williams would be an excellent addition for L.A.
Williams is currently with the lowly Trail Blazers, but he could likely be on the move before the trade deadline. Williams has struggled to stay healthy in his career, but a potential partnership with a team like the Lakers and a player like Davis would do wonders for his career.
