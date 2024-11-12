Lakers Offer Major Update on Christian Wood's Injury Status
Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood will be out for at least another four weeks due to soreness in his left knee during his return-to-play progression.
Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell shared the news via Twitter/X.
Wood has not played all season due to recovering from surgery on his left knee.
Wood was nearing his re-evaluation date following an arthroscopic procedure in early September, but the big man isn't close to returning to game action.
The Lakers' frontcourt is one of the weaker ones in the NBA, and this news doesn't improve it.
At media day in early October, Wood told the media that things were going well.
"Things are going good. I think I’m doing better this time around, my second rehab is going well. About to start ramping things up in maybe about two weeks and then I think it’s gonna take maybe another two weeks to try and get back in game shape. I’m thankful that I did the surgery almost immediately when I had the problem with my knee. I think I’ll be back sooner rather than later.”
Wood signed with the team last offseason and was supposed to be a piece to ignite the bench and provide some offensive and defensive help alongside Lakes superstar Anthony Davis.
Instead, he was inconsistent as he played some nights and some nights he didn't. In 50 games last season, he averaged 6.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0,7 blocks in 17.4 minutes of action. Wood shot 46 percent from the field and 30 percent from three, which was the worst in his career. He started one game for L.A.
In his career, Wood has averaged 13.6 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
Wood exercised his $3 million player option this past offseason for the 2024-25 season. It was a smart move on his part, as he is guaranteed a spot on the team, which allowed him to rehab and have a chance to return and prove himself.
On the Lakers side, it was not the smart move. They now have a player on the roster who will miss more than a quarter of the season.
The injury bug struck the Lakers hard last season, and unfortunately, it is still lingering this season with the likes of Wood and forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
More Lakers: LA Emerges as Strong Contender to Win NBA Cup