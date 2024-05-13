Lakers News: Latest Update On Bronny James Bodes Well For LA
The Los Angeles Lakers will have a chance to own two draft picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft if the New Orleans Pelicans defer to 2025 to take their final pick from the Anthony Davis trade. Many have speculated that they will indeed do so, giving Los Angeles a first-rounder to use.
The team also has one second-round pick at their disposal now and they have been known to buy extra second-rounders throughout the last few years. One of the bigger names being connected to Los Angeles in the draft is that of former USC Trojans guard Bronny James. James, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, didn't have a very good first season in college but elected to enter the NBA Draft nonetheless.
One question around him has been his health after he suffered a cardiac arrest attack last summer, prior to the start of the Trojans season. But he has now been officially cleared to enter and play in the NBA, paving his way forward.
Many people believe that he would go undrafted but the Lakers have interest in him due to his father. The elder James has spoken at length about his desire to play alongside his son and the organization wants to make every effort to make that happen.
Drafting Bronny would be more of a project for the Lakers as he isn't likely ready for the NBA just yet. But if they could help develop his game and be patient with him, they could possibly get a nice role player down the line.
