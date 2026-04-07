Paul Pierce Urges LeBron James to Walk Away From Lakers Now

LeBron James is 41 years old, playing his 23rd NBA season, and somehow still posting 30-point games. But this Lakers season just took a brutal turn, and now one of his peers is saying enough is enough.

Speaking on the No Fouls Given Show, former NBA star Paul Pierce made a case for LeBron James to seriously think about calling it a career. His comments came shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers lost both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to injuries in the same game, effectively gutting their playoff hopes.

"This is demoralizing. It really is. Like, when you come in, it's the end of the season, you gearing up for a playoff run and then you go down your two best players, it's mentally draining. Like, if I'm in that locker room, I'm like, I'm looking around, at 41, I'm like, it's so draining on me mentally for him that I would really seriously contemplate retirement." Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce says LeBron James should really consider retirement after having a great season go down to injuries:



“This is demoralizing. It really is like when you come in it’s the end of the season, you gearing up for a playoff run. And then you go down your two other two best… pic.twitter.com/5rwDbxKNZI — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 6, 2026

Paul Pierce Says LeBron James Has Given Enough to the Lakers

Pierce did not stop there. When asked whether the situation could reset things for next season, his answer was firm.

"I [Lebron] can't come back and go through this another year with the Lakers. That's just, it's mentally draining. Yeah. It's mentally draining on him. It's his mind and his body now. Now he's going to be, his last few games, he's going to be playing all these minutes. Then he's going to be playing heavy minutes in the playoffs. It's just, you know, I've done enough for this league, guys. I've done enough." Paul Pierce

And honestly, the workload backs Pierce up. LeBron has been carrying the Lakers almost entirely on his own since the injuries hit, putting up big numbers night after night while also managing a nagging foot issue. At 41, that is a lot to ask of anyone.

The speculation around what comes next is already building.

Most Insiders see two realistic paths. If the Lakers somehow make a deep playoff run and LeBron has a shot at a fifth ring, retirement on his own terms becomes a real conversation. If they get bounced early, the more likely chatter points to a trade request back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a full-circle ending to one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen. None of this is confirmed, just the scenarios circulating around the league right now.

LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, has brushed off the retirement talk entirely, but Pierce's words carry weight. The Lakers have four regular-season games left and a tough road ahead in the playoffs. Whatever happens next, this is shaping up to be one of the most-watched LeBron chapters yet.

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