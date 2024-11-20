Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocket After Career-High Night
The Los Angeles Lakers earned their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday night, improving to 10-4 on the season. L.A. is only 1.5 games back from being the first seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers are playing some good basketball, but their rookie forward, Dalton Knecht, is on another planet. At least that was the case Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz.
Knecht had the game of his life thus far. He recorded a career-high in points with 37, tied an NBA rookie record for most threes made in a game with nine, and set a Lakers rookie record for most threes in a game.
It was a spectacular performance and a sign of things to come for the rookie forward. The performance was sensational, so much so that Knecht's Rookie of the Year odds skyrocketed.
Knecht went from +1800 to win Rookie of the Year at the beginning of the season all the way to +225 after last night's 37-point performance.
At the start of the season, Knecht had the sixth-best odds of taking home the award and is now second behind Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Jared McCain for the best odds. McCain was taken just a pick before Knecht, and thus far, the No. 16 and No. 17 overall picks are the standout rookies through the first month of the season.
Knecht couldn't miss from the field on Tuesday night, especially in the third quarter. The 23-year-old scored 21 points in the third quarter alone, which led him to tie the NBA record. Knecht scored 18 points in three minutes and, shot 6-for-6 from the field in that span, and went 3-for-3 from the charity stripe.
Knecht finished the game with a career-high 37 points and nine made threes on 12-for-16 shooting from the field. Knecht also added five rebounds and one steal.
Knecht was seen as a risk due to his age. Prior to the draft, many thought he would be a top-10 pick or, at worst, a late lottery pick. Instead, he dropped, and the Lakers were fortunate enough to pick him up.
Knecht has been a difference maker for L.A. and has been everything and then some they could've hoped for this early in the season. Whether this is sustainable or not, only time will tell, but there is no questioning his ability to shoot the basketball and score with the best of them.
