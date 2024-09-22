Lakers News: LeBron James Gets Real About Being Olympic Flag-Bearer
The 2024 United States Men's Basketball team's quest for their fifth straight gold medal at the Paris Olympics was a once-in-a-lifetime experience as the world got to watch LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant share the court together for the first time in a meaningful competition.
For Olympians, one of the biggest honors given to these athletes is the responsibility of being their country's flag-bearer. Most times the person selected for the honor is usually a high-profile athlete of their respective country. The United States selected James to be their flag-bearer which took social media by storm.
The superstar who is heading into his 22nd season in the National Basketball Association had an Olympics to remember as fans may only have a couple of years left to witness his greatness. Not only was James the flag-bearer, but after Team USA secured another gold medal the Akron Ohio native was awarded most valuable player of the tournament.
During an interview on 'Gojo and Golic,' LeBron talked about his experience as a participant in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He highlighted his time playing alongside his long-time NBA rival Curry and he also discussed what it was like carrying the flag surrounded by his fellow countrymen.
“I didn’t know how to feel about it,”James admitted.“I had seen so many different flag bearers, so many great athletes carry our flag and represent our country. We went into a team meeting and Steph [Curry] did the video for me, then announced to the team that I’d been elected, alongside the great Coco Gauff.”
James has accomplished every feat that professional basketball has to offer, making it hard to believe that anything can actually impress him. However, in his interview with 'Gojo and Golic' the Lakers' superstar admitted the surrealness he experienced as the USA flag-bearer.
“It’s something that was super surreal. To be on the front of that boat in Paris with all our Olympians & holding that flag was such a sense of pride.”
In what was likely his last Olympics, James was probably having a moment of perspective while on that boat alongside his fellow Team USA athletes. Watching LeBron lead USA Basketball to another gold medal was something that fans will remember forever as they fielded one of the greatest teams in FIBA competition history.
