Lakers News: LeBron James Has Earned the Tom Brady Treatment Says Analyst

When you have played at the level Lakers superstar LeBron James has played at, of course you draw comparisons to Tom Brady
The consistent level of excellence Lakers forward LeBron James continues to play at defies all odds for what the traditional NBA career looks like. When it's all said and done, James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players ever, while Tom Brady is considered the GOAT of football.

James and Brady have a lot in common. Both will have played at-least 20 seasons, both are considered still at the top of the league in their respective sports and both have some haters that have followed them throughout their careers. Maybe it's time to start truly appreciating what we are seeing before it's gone forever.

When James and Brady are in the facility, it's all business. It's what it has been for the past 20+ seasons so for Sports Analyst Nick Wright, he believes James deserves the Brady treatment if he ever chooses to "slack off" (quotes via What's Wright? With Nick Wright).

“I would cut LeBron the slack I’m going to cut Brady. If I am being honest, if LeBron was mysteriously gone from training camp for 10 days, would I say ‘bad teammate not doing it’ or would I say, ‘guys, he's been in the league 20 years, if he needs time’ … I'd say the latter not the former.”

There's no implication for James to be missing time to develop further with his team, but it would be hard to completely throw him under the bus. Brady is poised to have another big season with the Buccaneers in search of his seventh Super Bowl as James also seems poised for a big season in search of his fifth NBA title. 

