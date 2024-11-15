Lakers News: LeBron James Makes NBA History Yet Again in Win vs Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record three consecutive triple-doubles at 39 years old. Is there anything James can't do?
Against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night, James scored 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists. It was James' fourth triple-double of the season, but his third consecutive to open the 2024-25 campaign.
James' three consecutive triple-doubles helped the Lakers earn a trio of wins at Crypto.com Arena after a tough five-game road trip. The Lakers remain undefeated at home with six wins under their belt.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick heaped high praise for James, who is just a month away from turning 40.
"He's mastered the game, and we don't win that game, obviously, without him," Redick said the star's performance Wednesday night.
James spoke on becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record three consecutive triple doubles.
"Just being very patient and taking what the defense gives me," James said. "I've been doing it for a while. So, I understand time and score. I understand the waves and the swings of the game. So, it's nothing new to me."
"I'm just living in the moment," James added. "It feels good to be able to go out and play the game that I love at a high level still. And every night I step out on the floor, I try to help our team be successful in any way, shape, form or fashion. So, in that sense it's pretty cool."
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura spoke on the balance this year's squad has provided for the respected veteran.
"We kind of rely on him a lot sometimes, but I think now we have a good system of helping each other kind of on the court, offensively, defensively," Hachimura said. "I think it's a lot of the weight [and] pressure off him. ... He can kind of be kind of chill and then still he can be himself. I think it's good."
The Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday afternoon. James and the rest of the Los Angeles squad will have to continue performing well in this next stretch of games to gain traction in the Western Conference.
The Lakers are currently ranked sixth with a 7-4 record. Los Angeles trails the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Oklahoma City Thunder in the standings.
More Lakers: Lakers Given Big Odds to Land Zion Williamson if Traded