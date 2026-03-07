Luka Doncic's Response to Possible Suspension Should Concern the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering the most important stretch of their season, fighting to secure playoff positioning in a tightly packed Western Conference race. But one potential issue looming over the team has nothing to do with injuries, roster moves, or matchups; it’s Luka Doncic’s technical fouls.

During Thursday’s 120-113 road loss to the Denver Nuggets, Doncic was assessed his 15th technical foul of the season, putting him just one away from an automatic one-game suspension. With only about 20 games left in the regular season, the timing couldn’t be worse for the Lakers, who can ill afford to lose their best offensive player for even a single game during the playoff push.

Luka Doncic’s Attitude Regarding Technical Foul Situation is Concerning

What made the situation more concerning wasn’t just the technical foul itself; it was Doncic’s reaction afterward. Rather than signaling a clear commitment to avoiding another costly mistake, the Lakers star appeared more frustrated with the officiating than concerned about the potential consequences.

“I heard three other players say the exact same sentence and didn't get a tech,” Doncic said after the game. “And that's my problem. I was trying not to talk at all. This is the first thing I said, no warning or nothing. But I heard three other players say the exact same thing and nothing. … I don't know what to say.”

The fundamental problem here is that you know you are pushing it in terms of being in danger of serving a one-game suspension; the last thing you should be doing is barking at the referees, regardless of what other players have been getting away with.

There is no question that Doncic is a generational talent and one of the best scorers the league has ever seen, who could go on to do great things during the rest of his career in the NBA. However, he is his own worst enemy at times because he can’t help himself when it comes to constantly complaining to the referees, even though he lives at the charity stripe on a nightly basis.

With the Lakers trying to climb the Western Conference standings, the margin for error is shrinking, and losing Doncic for even one game because of a technical foul suspension would be a completely avoidable setback.

Even though Doncic isn’t much of a talker during postgame press conferences, he was noticeably short with his answers when addressing the technical foul situation when asked how he plans to avoid getting another one in the final 20 regular-season games.

“Don't get another tech,” Doncic said.

He was also not willing to say he’d commit to making sure he wouldn’t get a 16th technical foul in the final stretch to avoid triggering a one-game suspension, which could prove costly to the Lakers’ seeding in the Western Conference ahead of the NBA playoffs.

“We'll see,” Doncic said. “Can't predict the future.”

Of course, Doncic can’t predict the future, but he can try to at least control his emotions and what he says to referees during these final games to prevent another technical foul.

This definitely doesn’t seem like a team-first mentality, nor is he taking accountability for his actions. These are concerning traits as the Lakers head into a crucial stretch that will determine the season's outcome.

