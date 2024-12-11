Lakers News: LeBron James Not Spotted at Practice, Given Injury Report Designation
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was not spotted at Wednesday's practice for personal reasons.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick listed James and shooting guard Austin Reaves as day-to-day.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared the news via X.
James has been dealing with soreness in his left foot, which caused him to miss Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Reaves has missed the last five games due to a left pelvic contusion.
The Lakers will take the court on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.
James has only missed one game this season and has been solid on the court for the most part. The 39-year-old is averaging 23.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from three in 35.0 minutes.
James has been the subject of some rumors that surfaced on Tuesday. Former NBA champion and James teammate Kendrick Perkins said he believes the Lakers would have no choice but to look for a trade for James if he were to request one.
However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shut down that notion, saying that James wants to remain a Laker and wants the front office to improve the team.
Nonetheless, James' absence from practice shouldn't be considered a big deal, and the hope is that he will play on Friday. The last time the team traveled to Minnesota, it was not pretty. The Lakers suffered a 29-point loss, 109-80, and James looked like a shell of himself, recording only 10 points on 4-for-16 shooting.
As for Reaves, he did not participate fully in Wednesday's practice but continues ramping up. He has been sidelined since Nov. 29 due to a bruised left pelvis. The Lakers only have two games in the next seven days, traveling to Minnesota and hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
This mini-break the Lakes endured could benefit Reaves as he looks to get healthy and back on the court. The hope is that Reaves could be back sometime this weekend, whether on the road or back at home.
The Lakers currently have a 13-11 record and will look to continue their winning ways. L.A. is only 1.5 games back of a spot in the top six in a loaded Western Conference.
