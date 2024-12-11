Lakers' Potential Trade Target Reportedly Taken Off the Market
The Los Angeles Lakers will be one of the few teams that will be buyers before the looming Feb. 6 trade deadline. The Lakers need an upgrade to their roster, and they need it badly.
There will be many intriguing pieces on the block, and expect L.A. to make a move or two to put themselves in the championship conversation. While they will have options, one of their top options may not be on the trading block anymore: Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.
Evan Sidery of Forbes shared that Kessler is one name that will not be available on the trade market.
Kessler was one name many thought would surely be dealt with, but this recent report shakes things up. Kessler is a center that many teams, especially contending teams, would love to have on their team, like the Lakers. A few months ago, Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared that Kessler was a player the Lakers were interested in.
"I think we need more time to see which guys become available," Buha said (49:25). "I think Walker Kessler is a name that the Lakers have been interested in that would make a lot of sense and would allow you to either start a two-big look or probably more realistically bring him off the bench."
The 23-year-old is in his third year in the league and is putting together a career-best season against 10.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks.
The Georgia native stands 7 feet tall and was named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team in 2023. He was also the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year at Auburn in his final season there in 2022.
Kessler would have been a perfect fit next to Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. If there is one position group the Lakers need to significantly upgrade, it is their frontcourt. Kessler would have provided defense, and with Davis by his side, the Lakers would have had two of the top shot-blocking centers in the league.
Davis and Kessler combine for 5.0 blocks this season.
Nonetheless, a lot changes from now until February, so if he becomes available again, the price could be steep.
The Lakers will most likely look in a different direction as we get closer to the deadline.
More Lakers: ESPN Analyst Believes LA Would Entertain LeBron James Trade If Requested
Lakers' Bronny James Receives Humorous Rookie Treatment From LeBron and Anthony Davis