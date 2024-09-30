Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Advice He's Given Bronny Ahead of Rookie Season
One of the biggest stories heading into this NBA season is rookie guard Bronny James joining his father, star forward LeBron James, on the Los Angeles Lakers.
This could potentially lead to an NBA first: a father-son duo playing together on the same team.
While this is exciting, it is probably putting a ton of pressure on Bronny, especially since his dad is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.
During an interview with Tim Chan of Rolling Stone about his new Hennessy collaboration, LeBron James spoke about how special it was to get to play with his son.
"There will definitely be a Hennessy V.S in safe keeping for when Bronny turns 21 or when the time is right there after," LeBron said. "It will be a special moment for sure."
LeBron also revealed the advice he gave Bronny before the start of the 2024-25 NBA Season.
"The biggest thing I’ve told him is to stay focused and be himself," LeBron said. "I’ve been on this journey for over two decades and have a blueprint to share for his own journey and his own abilities, and I’m excited to just be present for him [both] as a teammate and a father. And beyond his career and as general advice for life: have fun."
Bronny has a lot to prove heading into his rookie year. In his freshman year at USC, he really didn't have much court time to show what he could do. In the end, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 total rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games. He also averaged 19.3 minutes played per game.
In the Summer League, Bronny started off slow, recording eight points on 3-for-14 shooting as well as five rebounds and two steals. In his final game, Bronny went 5-for-10, recording 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.
In four games, Bronny averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, one assist, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
Meanwhile, LeBron James' career speaks for itself. Now entering his record-tying 22nd season, LeBron has been on 20 All-Star teams, been named NBA MVP four times, won four NBA Championships, and broke the record for most total points scored by a player (40,474).
Across 21 seasons and 1,492 games, LeBron has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 total rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.
More Lakers: Rob Pelinka Optimistic Role Player Can Make Immediate Impact This Season