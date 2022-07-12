Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: LA Attempted to Execute Multi-Player Deal with Indiana Pacers

As questions loom on whether or not the Lakers will land Kyrie Irving, the Lakers reportedly have been in talks with the Pacers

The basketball world waits to see whether or not Kyrie Irving will end up in a Laker uniform, but the Lakers continue to move through the off-season. The Lakers need help, but have looked to another team for a possible trade.

The Indiana Pacers have been recently linked to the Lakers with a possible pursuit at Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, but recent progress has been deemed unsuccessful. Reported by ESPN Insider Dave McMenamin, talks have come to a complete hault between the two teams. 

“Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the Lakers have also talked to the Indiana Pacers about a multiplayer deal. Now, I’m told that those talks basically went nowhere. The Pacers didn’t believe that the Lakers gave a good of an enough offer to continue having that conversation.” - Dave McMenamin, ESPN

The biggest question mark for the Lakers so far this off-season is whether or not the Lakers land a star player or if Russell Westbrook will be in a Laker uniform come next season. The Lakers certainly need more shooting and an inside presence to support their core players. 

Hield and Turner would provide exactly what the Lakers are looking for, but with virtually no traction, it's starting to seem unlikely. McMenamin would go on to suggest that the talks with the Pacers may even be a precaution for the Nets not being as serious of trading Irving away. 

It still remains unclear whether or not the Lakers are willing to give up pieces, or have valuable enough pieces, to trade or if the other team is asking for too much in return for their talent. 

