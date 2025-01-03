Lakers News: LeBron James Ties Michael Jordan Scoring Record in Win vs Blazers
Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 season, LeBron James has had multiple historic performances. He has broken the all-time minutes record and all-time scoring record while wearing a Lakers uniform. He became the first player to play with his son in an NBA game in a Lakers record.
It seems like James is constantly making history as he ages. At this point, it seems like it's almost daily that he sets some sort of record. Quite frankly, it's astounding just how well he's been able to play this deep into his career. It's something that the NBA has never seen before.
The Lakers were taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. It was a game that saw James create more history in a career full of history-making moments. In that game against the Blazers, he tied the great Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in NBA history. He did so after scoring 38 points.
James has now tied Jordan with the most 30-point games. He has scored 30+ points in 562 games over the course of his career. He will likely break the record in the next few games with the way he has been playing over the last few weeks. Even at the age of 40, he's still one of the best players in the NBA.
Besides just scoring points, LeBron has been able to contribute to winning. In that game where he tied Jordan, he helped the Lakers beat the Blazers 114-106. The Lakers are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings and are looking to keep ascending.
The Lakers know that James is still one of the best players in the league. Because of that, they will keep making moves to improve the roster so they can contend for an NBA title. They have already made one trade to help fix some defensive issues that were plaguing the team.
Los Angeles is likely to make at least one more move as the trade deadline approaches. They still need to make some improvements when it comes to the bench and potentially the starting lineup, depending on who is available. They might be back in on the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes now that he wants out.
As the Lakers figure out their roster, James will continue to set NBA records. It's just incredible what he has been able to do in his career.
