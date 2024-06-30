Lakers News: LeBron James Willing to Reduce Salary for High-Level Free Agent
20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James has opted out of his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which would be his record-tying 22nd in the league, and is slated to hit unrestricted free agency starting on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT.
Part of his thinking in doing so, surprisingly, stems from him wanting to help L.A. add roster pieces, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
"He is prioritizing a roster improvement," James' Klutch Points agent Rich Paul told McMenamin. "He's been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster."
James is eligible to ink a three-season, $162 million maximum contract this summer. He remains one of the 20 or so best players in the league, despite being the NBA's oldest active player. Last season, the 6-foot-9 All-Star averaged 25.7 points on .540/.410/.750 shooting splits (that 41 percent three point mark, arriving on a decent-volume 5.1 triple tries a night, represents a career-best), 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 swipes and 0.5 rejections, while appearing in 71 games.
Should James take a bit of a shave on his salary, he could help Los Angeles open up a full $12.9 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which the team could use to sign a veteran talent. McMenamin floats former 10-time All-Star L.A. Clippers combo guard James Harden, a still-potent playmaker and scorer even at age 34, or former five-time All-Star Golden State Warriors shooting guard/small forward Klay Thompson as possible fits. Both are Los Angeles natives. Thompson's father, Mychal, won two titles with the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s and is currently a radio commentator for the team. Sources tell McMenamin that New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas is also seen as a possibility, though his addition would slide All-NBA L.A. center Anthony Davis down to power forward.
Per Paul, James will seek a full max if the Lakers can't sign one of these high-level veteran talents using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. James plans to sign his contract with the Lakers — who after all just drafted his son and signed his podcast co-host to be their head coach — prior to the start of Team USA's pre-Olympics training camp in July.
