Lakers News: Luka Doncic Appears to Be Making the Most of His All-Star Break
NBA All-Star weekend is almost at its end, and it has been a long break for the Los Angeles Lakers.
They last played on Wednesday night in Utah against the Jazz in a game to forget for L.A.
Nonetheless, that is behind them as they look for a great 30-game stretch to get them in the best position possible for what many hope is a deep playoff run this season.
However, before we get to that, the Lakers' newest superstar, Luka Dončić, was seen unwinding days before the second half commences for the Lakers.
Dončić posted this photo on his personal Instagram page, watching an overseas basketball game while being poolside on a gorgeous sunny Sunday.
It's unclear where Dončić is, but it does appear that he stood in Los Angeles for the break.
This year's All-Star weekend is the first time in his career that he has not participated in any of the events.
Dončić has been a mainstay in All-Star weekend since he entered the league. He was part of the Rising Stars game in his first two years and has been named an All-Star starter in the last five seasons.
The newest Laker has only donned the purple and gold in two games, although it has been over two weeks since the trade went down.
The Lakers traded for Dončić on Feb. 1 in a trade that no one saw coming.
The 25-year-old was traded along with forward/center Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade.
In return, the Lakers sent star center Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz.
Dončić has only played in two games as a Laker after he missed the last month and a half due to a left calf strain. Dončić took more time off than needed to fully recover from the injury.
Although he has yet to look like the Luka we all know and love, it will only be a matter of time before he looks like the star player we have all seen in the past six seasons since he entered the league.
More Lakers: Thunder Star Jalen Williams Gives Reaction to Massive Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
Lakers Failed Trade For Mark Williams Still Causing Issues For Hornets
New Luka Doncic, Kobe Bryant Lakers Mural in the Works
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI