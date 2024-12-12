Lakers News: Price Tag Revealed for Highly-Sought After Trade Target Duo
The Los Angeles Lakers will be one of the few teams that could be ultra-aggressive as the trade deal approaches. The Lakers need to make significant roster changes, and the hope is that they will make one or at least two changes to bolster their roster.
The Lakers have been linked to many names already, and the price for many has been revealed, including two trade targets that could be perfect fits for L.A, Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder and forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
NBA insider for Forbes Evan Sidery revealed the price for both Shröder and Finney-Smith.
"As the Nets seek first-round draft capital for Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder, don’t be surprised to see both veterans packaged together to achieve their goal.
"Finney-Smith and Schröder combine to make $27.9 million, an attainable figure for various contending teams," wrote Sidery.
As we approach the trade deadline, the Nets are viewed as sellers, and the Lakers have been linked to Finney-Smith for some time now.
Finney-Smith is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds and connecting on 42.2 percent of his threes for the Nets this season while playing his usual stellar defense. He'd be a candidate to start in L.A. on the front line with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
It would be a major upgrade compared to what the Lakers already have. He can knock down shots from three and guard the team's best perimeter player, someone the Lakers desperately need.
As for Schröder, it would be his third stint with the Lakers, and it is a place where he has excelled in the past. The 31-year-old is having a solid start to the season in Brooklyn. He is averaging 18.6 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in 22 games and 33.9 minutes of action.
Schröder would instantly improve the Lakers' backcourt compared to what they have now at the point guard position.
The Lakers have some solid pieces they could offer in a potential deal with the Nets, along with two draft picks in their back pocket. The Lakers could use one or both of their first-round picks on Schröder and Finney-Smith if they believe those two will be enough to turn them from pretenders to contenders.
Los Angeles will be watching this ongoing situation in Brooklyn as other attractive names will remain or be made available on the market.
More Lakers: Did Lakers Mess Up By Not Re-Signing Dennis Schröder?