Lakers News: 'Real Possibility' Future Hall of Famer Joins LA
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to retool and upgrade their roster this summer. Although the coaching front has dominated headlines for the purple and gold, building a formidable roster is just as vital. This summer will be monumental, and while all eyes will be on possibly trading for a third-star, the Lakers could be in play for future Hall of Famer Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul.
According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, Paul could be a 'real possibility' for Los Angeles. Pincus said on the podcast of The Athletic's Jovan Buha.
"I would be remiss without mentioning Chris Paul is a real possibility," said Pincus. "There is a reasonable chance he gets traded or just cut by the Warriors. He and LeBron obviously have a close relationship. There is a universe where the Lakers sign Chris Paul. It makes a lot of sense to me. Is Chris coming for the minimum? I don't know. I don't want to say he comes cheap to the Lakers, but in the absence of a better offer I could see that."
The 12-time All-Star just finished his 19th season in the league and his first with the Warriors. Paul played 58 games this past season and started 18 games. He averaged a career-low 9.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from behind the arc.
The 11-time All-NBA player is different from the player who played for the Hornets and Clippers. He's also battled injuries virtually all of his career. The last thing the Lakers need is another old, injury-prone player who will miss time next season for one reason or another.
Nonetheless, Paul to the Lakers has had smoke since the infamous veto trade in Dec. 2011. The two have already been connected for better or for worse.
Paul is currently under contract through the 2024-2025 season. He is still guaranteed another $30 million before his deal expires, and Golden State would either have to cut him or trade him to get his contract off the books. Paul, although still a vital player, may not garner a trade at this point in his career.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is the one man who could make it possible if Paul becomes available. Could Paul finally join the Lakers and become teammates with his close friend, LeBron James?
