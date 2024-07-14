Lakers News: Rival Exec Believes Bronny James' is Ahead of Peers In This Area
While many called into question whether Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick Bronny James was ready for the NBA or deserving of his draft spot, there were also plenty of other people intrigued by his potential. There were reportedly multiple other teams interested in drafting Bronny before the Lakers did with the No. 55 overall pick, and many believe he has strong potential.
“Bronny’s the kind of guy you’d be interested to see develop," one NBA personnel executive said, via Heavy.com. "The fact we don’t have a lot to go on is a bit of an issue, but that never seems to bother teams when they’re taking young kids who hardly ever played in Europe. The draft is a risk just about anywhere you’re picking, and that’s even more in the second round."
This executive believes one of Bronny's main positive traits is his understanding of basketball, which undoubtedly has benefitted from having LeBron James as a dad.
“But we know Bronny is probably ahead of a lot of young guys in the way he understands the game, but it’s all going to be in the development," the executive added. "It could turn out that a bunch of teams that passed on him in the second round will have missed out, but the truth is he’s probably in the best place for him. The Lakers will protect him and give him room. But he’s going to be under a microscope, and that’s tough."
Bronny is coming off the best game of his young career, after putting up eight points against the Houston Rockets during Friday's NBA Summer League game. Bronny has yet to show high-level scoring or shooting consistency at the college or pro level, which will be a priority for the 19-year-old. Bronny shot just 3 of 14 from the field and missed all of his three-point attempts.
At USC, Bronny shot just 36.6% from the field as he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in one season with the Trojans.
