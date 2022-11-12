Skip to main content

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won't Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring

The ultimate goal is to win a championship, but it doesn't look too promising
A championship seems like a far dream for the Lakers as they fall to 2-9 on the season. The Lakers won two games in a row, and it looked like things were about to turn around, but of course for Russell Westbrook and company this was not the case.

To make things worse, during their game against the Clippers which resulted in their ninth loss of the season LeBron James goes down with a groin injury. The team that's already aging in a long season that Anthony Davis and Westbrook can't sustain on their own suddenly got much darker. 

The Lakers have some soul searching to do even if it means Westbrook isn't going to be on the team by the end of the season. However, Westbrook remains focused on the task at hand and believes the season is not over yet (via Spectrum SportsNet).

"I think the goal is to obviously  towards the end of of the year to be playing in the playoffs playing towards a championship. We can get caught looking too far ahead, take it one day at a time, focus on what we do now and take it from there."

The crushing defeat continues to pile on all the drama surrounding the Lakers in still a young season. When one thing goes right for the Lakers (there shooting) another goes wrong (there defense). 

The hope is the Lakers will figure it out, but with the hole they already dug themselves in it might be too late for a resurgence. 

