Lakers News: SNL Pokes Fun at LeBron James, Bronny
Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Bronny James made history together last Sunday when they became the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time. The moment took place in the Lakers' second preseason game of the season, as LeBron saw his first action of the preseason. The Lakers lost the game to the Phoenix Suns 118-114. LeBron and Bronny also both played during the Lakers' third preseason game on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The historic moment was over three months in the making, as Bronny officially entered the NBA when the Lakers drafted him with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Since the Lakers drafted Bronny, it was only a matter of time before Bronny and LeBron would play together. No other father and son have been active in the league at the same time.
Saturday Night Live has since made fun of the historic moment, briefly cracking a joke about LeBron and Bronny playing together during the show's "Weekend Update" segment.
"LeBron James and his son, Bronny, made history when they became the first-ever father-son duo to play an NBA game together," Colin Jost said during the show. "But there was some confusion when LeBron called a timeout and his son went and stood in the corner."
The moment was special for LeBron, who said "it means everything" after the game last Sunday.
"For a father, it means everything," LeBron James said, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. "For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son. Be able to have moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that's one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for."
LeBron and Bronny will have the opportunity to take the court together for the first time in a regular season game once the Lakers regular season begins on Oct. 22, but it's unclear how much playing time Bronny will see during his rookie season.
