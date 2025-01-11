Lakers News: Stephen A Smith Chimes in on JJ Redick, Charles Barkley Drama
As the 2024-25 NBA season continues, there’s been lots of conversation circulating regarding the decline in television ratings. Although viewer ratings have increased since the NBA Christmas Day games, ratings are still significantly lower than in past seasons, and many are still trying to figure out why that is.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick is among many in the league who have addressed the decline in viewership, resulting in the recent controversy between Redick and TNT Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley.
Redick recently made a bold statement, saying the media is the driving force for the decline in viewership ratings. He says the media is the foundation of the negative storylines, as he feels like the media often tears down the league.
Barkley fiercely responded on Inside the NBA, single-handedly refuted Redick’s statement.
“I heard JJ Redick said something about me,” Barkley said during the highlight package. “JJ, you better calm down because when you come for the king, you better not miss. He said something about we’re the reason people ain’t watching this crappy product we got. Us, like we’re out there jacking up 100 threes a night.”
Barkley didn’t stop there.
“Remember, I got your Lakers games. You can’t hide them flaws they’ve got,” Barkley continued. “You just a dead man walking. They got rid of Frank Vogel, who did a good job. They got rid of Darvin Ham, who did a good job. You came out there thinking you was gonna change things with that same ugly girl you went on a date with. …
“… The Lakers stink. He came in there thinking, ‘I can make this thing work.’ Hell you can! Better put some makeup on that pig. The Lakers stink, man.”
When asked for a reaction to Barkley’s statements, Redick didn’t have much of a response.
“I didn’t make it all the way through the clip, I got to be honest with you,” Redick said. “My resting heart rate is probably 64 [beats per minute]. I watched the clip, it was 64. Literally don’t care. I have other thoughts, but don’t care.”
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the drama, seemingly agreeing with Barkley.
“The reality, JJ, is that sometimes, and I’m not talking about the Lakers, I’m talking about overall, sometimes we watch the game and it sucks,” Smith said.
“And here’s where JJ hurts himself… JJ knows that’s true.”
More on Lakers; Lakers HC JJ Redick Gets Emotional Speaking on Impact of Los Angeles Wildfires
Lakers HC JJ Redick Gets Emotional Speaking on Impact of Los Angeles Wildfires