Lakers HC JJ Redick Gets Emotional Speaking on Impact of Los Angeles Wildfires
The city of Los Angeles continues to experience one of the most devastating natural disasters, as the Santa Ana winds incited several brush fires, resulting in nearly 180,000 people being forced to evacuate and thousands have completely lost their homes.
L.A.’s Wildfire Allegiance has already deemed this one of the city’s “most destructive set of wildfires in the city's recorded history.“
With Los Angeles being a prominent sports city, several major sporting leagues, athletes, and coaches have been serverly impacted by the set of wildfires throughout the city. Currently three fires continue raging with little containment, including the Palisades Fire, Easton Fire, and Hurst Fire.
The NBA has already postponed a number of games including the recent home matchup scheduled for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Several athletes and entertainers have lost their homes, or they have family and friends who have been impacted by the wildfires.
Among those affected is Lakers head coach J.J. Redick, who is among thousands of others who’ve lost their home to the fire.
Redick addressed the media is Dallas following the Lakers road game against the Mavericks, where he informed his family was able to safely evacuate.
“Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family,” he said Tuesday. “From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”
The most unfathomable end result would soon come after, as Redick and his family are mourning the loss of their home and all of the memories they built there. Redick reportedly was emotional following Friday’s practice as he addressed the tragedy he and his family recently endured.”
NBA insider Dave McMenamin shared what Redick spoke about to the media on Friday.
“An emotional JJ Redick teared up when speaking about the impact on the Palisades fire, not just losing the possessions in his home that he and his wife have accumulated from their marriage through parenting, but knowing so many in his community going through the same devastation“
"I don't want people to feel sorry for me and my family. We're gonna be all right...There's people that... because of some political issues & some insurance issues are not going to be alright. We're going to do everything we can to help anybody who's down and out because of this"
The Lakers are scheduled to play on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Redick says he will be ready to coach should the NBA to allow the game to be played.
More on Lakers; Lakers' Bronny James Responds to Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires