Lakers News: Execs Call Out LeBron James, Rich Paul for Handling Bronny's NBA Jump
There was not a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft more polarizing than the Los Angeles Lakers selection of Bronny James from the University of Southern California.
The former McDonald's All-American's college career was tumultuous as he suffered from a cardiac arrest in the Summer of 2023 that caused him to miss preseason training camp, which in turn delayed his start to the season. His numbers in college were not anything to call home about, however, how could anyone expect him to excel immediately given the circumstances he's endured ?
When Bronny announced that he would entering the draft, a number of media correspondents had mixed reviews about his decision. Scouts and executives alike pushed back on the idea of Bronny being an NBA player due to their belief that he was not ready to make the jump, despite the association being know to take prospects solely on potential.
For example the Milwaukee Bucks drafted AJ Johnson with the 23rd pick of the first round from the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL, although, he only averaged 2.9 points per game.
Bronny James' father, LeBron James has been shaded in a number of NBA circles as they believe that himself and Rich Paul are setting the Lakers' rookie up for disaster.
“The expectations for Bronny by the fan base and by LeBron and Rich Paul are not commensurate with the reality of his game,” one Eastern Conference executive said. "If they had any real idea of how far away Bronny is, they just would not have done this.”
Another executive from the Western Conference believes that when looking at Bronny's overall game and numbers, he does not project to a NBA player.
“For this whole thing to have even made it this far is surreal. Analytically, if you just had the numbers on a page and had no name attached to it, he doesn’t project in any way, shape or form to be an NBA player. His measurables don’t project as an NBA player. There’s literally nothing about him on paper — if no name is attached to it — that makes this make sense.”
The opinions surrounding Bronny James are so drastic on either end that it seems like his critics willingly forget that he was a former five-star recruit who went through an incredibly unforeseen situation. Bronny does not receive the grace that other prospects would get, which is due to their reservations towards his father.
