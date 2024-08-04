Lakers News: Was Michael Jordan's Competition Really "Weaker" Than LeBron's?
As long as there are fans, there will always be a debate over who is the greatest player in the history of the National Basketball Association.
While there are plenty of worthy choices, including Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, and so many more, the argument usually boils down to two players: Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
There are accolades you can point at to favor either option. Jordan has won more championships and was named NBA MVP more times. However, James has scored more points than any player in NBA history and has consistently been an NBA All-Star for twenty consecutive years.
NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson offered his opinion on the matter, revealing a controversial claim in favor of James on an episode of Scoop B Radio.
"Gary Vitti, who was the long-time Lakers trainer, he flat out said, 'You know, Michael didn't play against anybody,'" Robinson claimed. "The first championship they played against the Lakers, the second was against the Blazers, third was Phoenix, fourth was Seattle, and then the last two were Utah."
"And, you know, his argument was, 'Probably the best matchup that the Bulls had was in '96 against the Seattle Supersonics where they had Sean Kemp and Gary Payton and more.'"
"But then you look at LeBron James, and you look at people who talk about his record and his journey. I think LeBron played in... the freelance era where there was no loyalty in basketball from a myriad of different perspectives."
Robinson then opened up conversation to ask what exactly it means to be called the GOAT.
"But do you think that the GOAT conversation should be described based upon your winning and loss record, or do you think it should just be based off of impact and more? Like, how do you equate GOAT? Because everybody talks about GOAT but what's the criteria?"
"I think it's everything," countered NBA personality Joy De'Angela. "I think you can't just focus on one thing. I will say, though, I don't like the argument that MJ didn't face anybody in the finals. Because if you look at it honestly, yeah, the harder parts of his playoff career was in the East. It wasn't in the West."
There is multiple criteria someone could use to define the greatest player of all time. Whether it's points, championships, or any other category, the fact of the matter is that both Jordan and James are legendary players the likes of which we may never see again.
