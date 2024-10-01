Lakers News: Why JJ Redick's Intended Starting 5 is LA's 'Best Shot' at Competing
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach is angling to help maximize his team's current rotation. L.A. is returning 13 players from its 15-man standard roster in 2023-24, swapping in rookie guards Dalton Knecht and Bronny James for departed free agents Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince.
During a recent episode of ESPN's "NBA Today," now-free agent hoops expert Zach Lowe unpacked how the Lakers' intended first five of point guard D'Angelo Russell, shooting guard Austin Reaves, All-NBA small forward LeBron James, power forward Rui Hachimura, and All-NBA center Anthony Davis will give Los Angeles the best opportunity to win.
That starting lineup wound up being now-ex-head coach Darvin Ham's preferred group, but it took most of the season for him to get there.
Read More: JJ Redick Reveals Lakers' Starting Lineup for Upcoming Season
"In the LeBron-AD era, if the Lakers have had a consistent almost-weakness, they've just been kind of in the muck in the halfcourt. It's not easy for them to get good offense in the halfcourt. This is their best shot at spacing, shooting, and a bunch of guys who can screen for LeBron," Lowe said. "Reaves can spring, D-Lo can screen... They've just got a lot of options and a lot of shooting. This [lineup] is their best shot at a complete team and a complete offense."
For his part, Jefferson wondered if Redick might want to add power forward Jarred Vanderbilt back into the club's starting lineup, in Hachimura's stead. Vanderbilt, who missed all but 29 games last year and could miss the start of the 2024-25 season with injuries, is a better defender and a quality offensive rebounder, but Hachimura is a better offensive player.
"And you talk about Austin Reaves during that Western Conference Finals appearance, the ball was in his hands, late-game, making decisions. So you want to see the evolution of Reaves, can it continue?" Reaves noted. "I think the biggest question is Vando [Jarred Vanderbilt]. You add Vando to this, now you have another defender, now you have another energy guy. You have a guy that can guard some fives, some fours. You can move Anthony Davis around. Really, to me, I know Vando's not starting the season healthy, but he is one of the ultimate keys to the success of this team."
Lowe countered, noting that Vanderbilt even when healthy saw his role reduced in the playoffs due to his offensive issues. Lowe noted that much of the Lakers' bench was similarly littered with question marks.
"You look at [the Lakers' depth], this is what makes me nervous," Lowe said. "This depth, this is a lot of unproven dudes."
More Lakers: LeBron James Says He Has 'A Lot' Left in the Tank Ahead of 22nd NBA Season