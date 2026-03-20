JJ Redick Sends Strong MVP Message About Lakers Star Luka Doncic
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With eight straight wins in the books and the Los Angeles Lakers starting to look like a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference, with the NBA playoffs looming, superstar guard Luka Doncic has grabbed the attention of the sports world, as he’s been an absolute scoring machine as of late.
Doncic has been virtually unstoppable over this eight-game stretch, as he is now averaging 33.4 points per game and continues to distance himself in the race of the scoring title with Shai Gilegous-Alexander (31.5) of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With Doncic coming off 100 points scored combined in back-to-back games, racking up 60 points in the win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, the Slovenian product is starting to make a case for NBA MVP once again.
JJ Redick Praises Luka Doncic for ‘Superhero’ Performance vs. Heat
After Thursday’s 60-point explosion in Miami, Lakers head coach JJ Redick shared his thoughts on Doncic’s “superhero” performance, via Spectrum SportsNet.
“It was a superhero performance,” Redick said. “I thought him really keeping us afloat early was really important. … He made big shots, he made tough shots, made a lot of right reads. When he gets it going like that, some of it is you just kind of like let him go. His teammates felt that, they saw that … the shotmaking was unreal tonight.”
Doncic’s performance against the Heat was impressive for a few different reasons, as he was initially listed as questionable to play in this game and it was the second game of a back-to-back set, where he scored 40 points in the win over the Houston Rockets.
During this impressive eight-game win streak, Doncic is averaging 40.9 points per game, which is incredible, to say the least. He’s also averaging 8.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest during this stretch, so he’s getting it done in several areas.
Redick Makes MVP Case for Doncic
“It’s a special run that he’s on,” Redick said. “We’ve seen all-time greats like him go on these runs, and you just kind of gotta embrace it and enjoy the moment. Whatever we are, 20 games over .500, and obviously he’s missed time, AR’s missed time, LeBron’s missed time. To the MVP point, we would not be anywhere near the position we’re in without him having the season that he’s having. Particularly of late, he’s dominating right now.”
Along with lighting up the scoreboard on a nightly basis in the final stretch of the 2025-26 NBA season, Doncic is enjoying every minute, especially seeing how his Lakers teammates react to his 60-point game.
“You see everybody celebrating on the bench, it’s like, it shows that we care a lot about each other,” Doncic said. “And that’s what great teams do. Just makes my heart happy seeing them celebrate my 60-point game.”
At this point, Gilgeous-Alexander remains the favorite to win MVP, but Doncic could make this debate interesting if he can continue to play at this insanely high level with 11 regular-season games left on the schedule.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA