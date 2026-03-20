JJ Redick Sends Strong MVP Message About Lakers Star Luka Doncic

With eight straight wins in the books and the Los Angeles Lakers starting to look like a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference, with the NBA playoffs looming, superstar guard Luka Doncic has grabbed the attention of the sports world, as he’s been an absolute scoring machine as of late.

Doncic has been virtually unstoppable over this eight-game stretch, as he is now averaging 33.4 points per game and continues to distance himself in the race of the scoring title with Shai Gilegous-Alexander (31.5) of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Doncic coming off 100 points scored combined in back-to-back games, racking up 60 points in the win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, the Slovenian product is starting to make a case for NBA MVP once again.

JJ Redick Praises Luka Doncic for ‘Superhero’ Performance vs. Heat

“It was a superhero performance.”



JJ Redick on Luka taking over, making big shots, and carrying the Lakers in a huge win. pic.twitter.com/Xou8dfBXIu — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 20, 2026

After Thursday’s 60-point explosion in Miami, Lakers head coach JJ Redick shared his thoughts on Doncic’s “superhero” performance, via Spectrum SportsNet.

“It was a superhero performance,” Redick said. “I thought him really keeping us afloat early was really important. … He made big shots, he made tough shots, made a lot of right reads. When he gets it going like that, some of it is you just kind of like let him go. His teammates felt that, they saw that … the shotmaking was unreal tonight.”

Doncic’s performance against the Heat was impressive for a few different reasons, as he was initially listed as questionable to play in this game and it was the second game of a back-to-back set, where he scored 40 points in the win over the Houston Rockets.

During this impressive eight-game win streak, Doncic is averaging 40.9 points per game, which is incredible, to say the least. He’s also averaging 8.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest during this stretch, so he’s getting it done in several areas.

Redick Makes MVP Case for Doncic

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with guard Luka Doncic (77) after 60 point game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

“It’s a special run that he’s on,” Redick said. “We’ve seen all-time greats like him go on these runs, and you just kind of gotta embrace it and enjoy the moment. Whatever we are, 20 games over .500, and obviously he’s missed time, AR’s missed time, LeBron’s missed time. To the MVP point, we would not be anywhere near the position we’re in without him having the season that he’s having. Particularly of late, he’s dominating right now.”

LUKA AMONG LEGENDS: Luka Dončić scored 60 points against the Miami Heat last night, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their eighth straight victory. He became the seventh player in NBA history to record three or more 60-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Michael… pic.twitter.com/ppFejVBqRD — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2026

Along with lighting up the scoreboard on a nightly basis in the final stretch of the 2025-26 NBA season, Doncic is enjoying every minute, especially seeing how his Lakers teammates react to his 60-point game.

“You see everybody celebrating on the bench, it’s like, it shows that we care a lot about each other,” Doncic said. “And that’s what great teams do. Just makes my heart happy seeing them celebrate my 60-point game.”

At this point, Gilgeous-Alexander remains the favorite to win MVP, but Doncic could make this debate interesting if he can continue to play at this insanely high level with 11 regular-season games left on the schedule.

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