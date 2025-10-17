Lakers Notes: LeBron James Return Timeline Revealed, Unfortunate Trade Update, Luka Doncic Prediction
LeBron James is set to miss time at the start of the Los Angeles Lakers' season, and ESPN's Shams Charania revealed when the superstar may return.
"I'm told that the Lakers and LeBron are looking at around mid-November as a realistic debut for him," Charania said. "So, October 30th would be the earliest that the Lakers would be officially reevaluating LeBron James, but it is expected that he will need at least a few weeks after that point."
Despite whispers of a trade to make up for the lack of James, The Athletic's Dan Woike doesn't believe there will be a move despite the Lakers' worrying lack of depth in the frontcourt.
ESPN's Eric Karabell made a prediction for Luka Doncic in his first full season with the Lakers, believing the guard will average 31.5 points per game and lead the NBA in scoring.
Doncic will be the Lakers' undisputed first option with James out for the next few weeks, and could take the reins with a dominant stretch through the first few weeks.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers' Luka Doncic Receives Major Scoring Prediction Ahead of New Season
Lakers Insider Questions Team’s Ability to Pull Off Major Trade
Lakers Forward Gets Brutally Honest About Life Without Injured LeBron James
LeBron James' Timeline to Return to Lakers Finally Revealed
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.