Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Injury Update, Big Man Out Multiple Weeks, Surprise Dalton Knecht Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first game of the season on Tuesday, 119-109, against the Golden State Warriors.
The Lakers were missing forward LeBron James to start the season, and his absence was felt as Rui Hachimura failed to make a significant impact, scoring nine points and grabbing just four rebounds.
Luka Doncic appeared to suffer an injury in the game, grabbing at his right groin late in the contest. However, after the game, he said it was "probably nothing," adding he felt a little something in his hip area.
Before the game, it was announced that big man Maxi Kleber will miss some time with an oblique strain, keeping him out until he gets re-evaluated in two weeks.
Additionally, it was revealed that the Lakers are exercising the $4.2 million player option on Dalton Knecht's deal for next season, keeping him on the roster despite a disappointing start to his time with Los Angeles.
