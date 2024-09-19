Lakers Optimistic New Signing Will Be Able to Overcome Health Issues to Play
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a less-than-ideal offseason. The team is virtually the same as last year as we sit less than two weeks away from the start of training camp.
Nonetheless, the organization and its staff are confident that this team can put up a fight and compete with the best teams in the NBA, thanks to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The Lakers had made zero to little changes to the roster until a few days ago when they signed center and former 2022 second-round draft pick Christian Koloko.
Koloko was signed to a two-way deal and is expected to join the Lakers and get some run-in at center. The 24-year-old center has had a rough career thus far after dealing with a serious blood clot issue after his rookie season, which resulted in him not playing last season.
That is a concern for the Lakers moving forward, as the last thing they need is for someone to miss an extensive period. However, the organization seems optimistic about Koloko's chances of playing this season.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin said the Lakers have looked into Koloko's condition and believe he should be ready to play this season.
"The Lakers have conducted an independent assessment of the 24-year-old Koloko's condition and have reason for optimism that he will be able to play this season, sources told ESPN."
The signing of Koloko may seem like nothing on the surface, but he could be a difference maker for the team if he pans out. Koloko adds front-court depth, standing at 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan.
The Lakers waived Blake Hinson to open up a third two-way slot for Koloko. Center Colin Castleton and Armel Traore are the other two who hold two-way positions.
Koloko showed real promise during his rookie season in Toronto. He is a mobile 7-foot rim-protecting center whose offensive game was improving. In a lineup alongside Davis, Koloko could be massive for the Lakers, who desperately needed another solid big.
Koloko's rookie season was solid. He averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a block in 13.8 minutes per game and played in 58 games. These numbers may not bounce off the page, but they don't showcase his abilities on defense.
Koloko was a defensive standout in his time at the University of Arizona, winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in his junior season.
The Lakers needed front-court depth, and Koloko could be the player that L.A. needs this season.
