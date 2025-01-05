Lakers Prime Trade Target May Not Actually Be Available After All
The Los Angeles Lakers made a significant move last week when they acquired Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets.
The Lakers made a move to acquire a top 3&D wing and a vital guard who can be used as a depth piece. Los Angeles made a move they not only wanted to make but needed to make if they wanted any shot at inching closer to becoming title contenders.
While that move was key for their title chance, the Lakers are not done bolstering their roster. The Lakers are still one great move away, or maybe even two good moves away from competing for a title this season. However, while that is the case, the Lakers may not be able to acquire one of their top trade targets, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.
Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported in his column on Sunday that the Jazz may be reluctant to trade away their 23-year-old defensive monster.
"While teams have expressed interest in Utah center Walker Kessler — the Lakers included — the belief in NBA circles is that he’s not available in any realistic trade scenarios, Utah electing to keep one of the NBA’s top rim protectors through the deadline."
Kessler is a name that many contending teams would love to have, but it appears that he will not be dealt with the trade deadline looming.
The 23-year-old is in his third year in the league and is putting together a career-best season against 10.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 27 games and 29.6 minutes.
The Georgia native stands 7 feet tall and was named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team in 2023. In his final season at Auburn, in 2022, he was also the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Kessler would have been a perfect fit next to Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. If there is one position group the Lakers need to significantly upgrade, it is their frontcourt. Kessler would have provided defense, and with Davis by his side, the Lakers would have had two of the top shot-blocking centers in the league.
Nonetheless, that appears not to be the case as things stand unless the Lakers overwhelm (or overpay) for Kessler.
While Kessler would be a phenomenal help for the Lakers, not only this season but for years to come, it is not worth selling the whole farm for him if that's what the Jazz want in return.
