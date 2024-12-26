Lakers Provide Big Update on Severity of Anthony Davis' Leg Injury
During the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors, star big man Anthony Davis went down with a left ankle injury. Los Angeles was able to hold the Warriors off to get the big win but the team's mind was on how Davis was.
Luckily, it seems that Davis avoided serious injury but he may not be out of the woods just yet. The team provided an update on his injury, saying he is day-to-day going forward and will be reevaluated prior to the next game against the Sacramento Kings.
ESPN insider Dave McMenamin reported the update on social media.
"Anthony Davis is able to walk without any support after suffering his left ankle sprain, sources told ESPN. He will be considered day-to-day going forward and will be reevaluated prior to LAL’s next game on 12/28 vs. SAC and it’s possible he could return"
If Davis does have to miss any time, it would be detrimental to the Lakers' chances to stay in the playoff hunt. Davis has been playing at an MVP level all season and has been a big reason for the Lakers' success so far.
Los Angeles has relied heavily upon the shoulders of Davis as they navigate the first part of the NBA season. Without co-star LeBron James turning 40 years old soon, Davis has taken more of the brunt of the offensive load for this team.
While James can manage for a short time without his co-star, the Lakers need Davis on the floor. Luckily, it seems that he managed to avoid any major injury here but his previous injury history does leave some concern for the team.
The Lakers have two days off before they host the Kings at Crypto.com Arena, giving Davis some time to heal. But the team won't rush him back if they don't feel that he has recovered enough to get back out onto the floor.
Los Angeles just took two games from the Kings last week, both up in Sacramento. This marked the third win of the year over the rivals and gave the Lakers the head-to-head tiebreaker if postseason seeding came to it.
The hope is that Davis won't have to miss any time but if he does, Los Angeles will manage the best that they can.
