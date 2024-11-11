Lakers Provide Massive Update on Anthony Davis' Left Eye Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Toronto Raptors on Sunday by a score of 123-103 to pick up their sixth win of the season. Toronto led the way in the first half of the contest before Los Angeles took control in the third quarter.
However, during the game, Lakers star big man Anthony Davis took a hit to the face. He ended up getting poked in the eye after a block attempt on a dunk from Raptors center Jakob Poeltl.
The star big man went down to the ground and stayed there in pain for a minute. He eventually walked off the court to the locker room.
Davis has dealt with eye issues in the past, suffering a corneal abrasion to the same eye back in March. After the game, ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin gave an updated report on the big man.
"Sources told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Davis experienced swelling as a result of the contact, making it difficult to keep his left eye open. Davis will have the eye examined by an ophthalmologist Monday as a "precautionary" measure, sources said."
