Lakers Provide Massive Update on Maxi Kleber Ahead of Playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber has resumed on-court work with the team, though a clear timetable for his return has yet to be established.
Head coach JJ Redick shared the update with reporters, including Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Redick noted that while Kleber is progressing, there is still no definitive date for his return to action.
Kleber has yet to make his debut for the Lakers since arriving in Los Angeles as part of the trade involving Luka Doncic.
The 33-year-old forward has been sidelined for over two months while recovering from surgery on his right foot and has yet to make his first appearance for the Lakers.
Kleber last played on January 25 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in a matchup against the Boston Celtics. He played just 11 minutes in that game, finishing with one point on 0-of-6 shooting, one rebound, one assist, and one block.
Before the injury, Kleber averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from three-point range on 1.4 attempts per game. He appeared in 34 games for Dallas this season, starting in four of them.
Throughout his eight seasons with the Mavericks (2017–2025), Kleber played in 440 regular-season games and made 151 starts. He averaged 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 22.3 minutes per contest.
In the playoffs, Kleber has appeared in 44 games, starting 10 of them, and has averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 24.2 minutes per contest. A native of Germany, he went undrafted in 2014 before eventually signing with the Mavericks ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Kleber was part of a blockbuster trade just before this season’s deadline—a move that sent shockwaves across the league. Included alongside Markieff Morris and Doncic, Kleber was dealt to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick heading to Dallas.
The trade also included a third team, with the Utah Jazz receiving former Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second-round pick as part of the multi-team agreement.
The Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Kleber is unlikely to play in the first round, but that could change if L.A. advances to the next round.
If Kleber can play sometime in the playoffs, he could be massive for the Lakers and be another threat from beyond the arc.
