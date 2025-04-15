3 Players Who Could Change Playoff Series For Lakers vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin their playoff run with a first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, tipping off Saturday in a prime-time slot.
It marks what the Lakers hope is just the beginning of a deep postseason journey. But standing in their way is a Timberwolves squad that has proven to be a legitimate threat on both ends of the floor. Minnesota finished the regular season as a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive rating, a balance that presents plenty of challenges for Los Angeles.
As with any playoff series, this matchup will ultimately come down to execution—and whether key players beyond the stars can rise to the occasion. We know what to expect from the likes of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and similarly from Anthony Edwards on the other side.
But the depth pieces on both teams will be critical. Here are three players—two from the Lakers and one from the Timberwolves—who could end up being the difference-makers in this series.
First up is Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt. When healthy and locked in, Vanderbilt is a defensive game-changer. He made his presence felt two playoffs ago, particularly in the first two rounds against Memphis and Golden State.
He hounded opposing guards and gave the Lakers much-needed energy and physicality. In this series, he’ll likely draw the assignment of slowing down Edwards, no easy task.
But if Vanderbilt can provide 20–24 minutes of high-level defense, even without scoring, it could swing the series in L.A.’s favor. Still, any offensive contribution—like a couple of timely corner threes—would be a huge bonus. He hasn't hit a three since March 14 and has not hit one three since then, but his defensive impact alone could be massive.
On the Timberwolves’ side, forward Julius Randle is a player to watch.
Now in his first year with Minnesota, Randle has settled into his role just in time for the playoffs. That said, the postseason hasn’t been kind to him in the past. Through two playoff appearances, he's averaged 17.1 points while shooting just 34.4 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three.
If those trends continue, the Lakers will likely have the upper hand. But if Randle can find his rhythm and serve as a strong No. 2 next to Edwards, the Wolves become a serious threat.
Lastly, Rui Hachimura could be the biggest X-factor for the Lakers. He’s had playoff success before—shooting an impressive 55.7 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from three in 2023.
But he took a step back in 2024, and the Lakers can’t afford that again. If Hachimura can deliver somewhere in between those two levels, his production will be key in pushing L.A. forward.
The stars will get their numbers—but it’s the supporting cast that will determine who advances.
