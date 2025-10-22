Lakers Receive Major Update on Potential Austin Reaves Contract Extension
The progression of Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves going from undrafted free agent to star over a handful of years has been nothing short of sensational.
The Arkansas native has continued to develop into a legitimate third option on a team contending for an NBA Championship. Reaves, 27, figures to be a productive player for a long time as he approaches the prime of his career.
The question is... will that prime be realized in Purple and Gold?
Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently dove into the behind-the-scenes aspects of contract negotiations for several big-name players, including the 6-foot-5 Lakers star.
Reaves in particular was discussed given his rise as a legitimate borderline All-Star as well as the fact he represents the most popular franchise in the NBA. With Reaves able to opt out after the year in search of another deal, Windhorst reported that a new deal is expected to come one way or another.
"There is a 0.0% chance Austin Reaves signs a contract extension -- and a 99.9% chance he opts out of his $14.8 million player option for next season," the duo writes. "We could say 'sources say' here because we did check on it, but it's also a no-brainer.
"Reaves has one of the best value contracts in the NBA because of contract extension rules. Players can get only 140% of their current salary in an extension, which means Reaves is up for a deal worth roughly $89 million over four years, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. His market will be much higher. The Lakers have his full rights and are favorites to re-sign him, but everyone understands why he's not signing now."
Reaves' Inevitable Raise
It's rather inevitable that Reaves gets an extension paying him in excess of $30 million on an annual basis. The Lakers worked doggedly in developing him into a star — and as such the positivity between both camps is real.
With LeBron James coming off the books at the conclusion of this season, the Lakers will be in a position to mold their roster around
Reaves is a quality running mate for several reasons — and depending on what he commands in an extension, the team could be in position to add a third, younger star to better complement these two (presumably a frontcourt athlete).
Latest Lakers News
