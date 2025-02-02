Lakers Reportedly Didn't Communicate Anthony Davis Trade With LeBron James Beforehand
Luka Doncic is now a Los Angeles Laker.
Yes, really.
This is the kind of insane deal nobody was expecting L.A. general manager Rob Pelinka to make because, well, nobody expected Luka Doncic to be even made available the year after he led his Dallas Mavericks to their second Western Conference Finals appearance in two years and their first NBA Finals berth since 2011.
The Mavericks offloaded Doncic, reserve center/power forward Maxi Kleber and former 2020 Los Angeles champion big man Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for the Lakers' unprotected 2029 first round draft pick, promising young 3-and-D wing Max Christie, and 10-time All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis.
Apparently, the list of people who didn't expect this to happen extends to Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, even Davis and Doncic were unaware of the deal until it materialized.
“This deal materialized in the shadows," Charania said. "LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade.”
NBA insider Chris Haynes Davis is declining his trade kicker to help the Mavericks complete the deal, so apparently he is at least on board.
This move was clearly an acknowledgement by team vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka that the 28-19 Lakers were clearly not title contenders with their core of Davis and a 40-year-old James this season. And now they have made a pivot with an eye towards their future, adding a 25-year-old perennial MVP candidate in his absolute prime.
So what's next for the Lakers?
Los Angeles has been linked to multiple centers — including Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls, and Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards — leading up to this year's February 6 trade deadline, although no one around the league had expected it would happen at the expense of Davis.
Doncic is currently recuperating from a calf strain incurred in December. Per Marc Stein, the 6-foot-8 pro had been hoping to return to the floor in a week.
