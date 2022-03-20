Lakers: Rob Pelinka Discusses Future of Malik Monk in LA

Let's call a spade a spade. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and the rest of the front office did not hit on most of the players they signed to the veteran minimum this offseason. It's one of the many reasons the team has not succeeded and has been marinating in play-in tournament territory for most of the season.

Rondo and DeAndre Jordan aren't even on the team anymore. Trevor Ariza (36) and Wayne Ellington (34) have looked every bit their age. Kent Bazemore has seven DNPs this month. Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard have been solid when available, but guard Malik Monk has shined.

In a piece by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Pelinka talked about how vital Monk has been for the Lakers and the prospect of re-signing the former lottery pick.

"The partnership has been a win from both sides. Both for the Lakers, in terms of the productivity he's had for us and then I think on his side, just showing people what he can do in big moments in big games...he's a guy that we would see as hopefully a part of our future."

Since the New Year, Monk is averaging 15.4 points per game and converting 41.5% of this three-pointers. He's become a crucial piece for the Lakers as they've struggled to find any sort of consistency with Anthony Davis sidelined yet again.

After four turbulent years with the Charlotte Hornets, Monk finds the Lakers confidence in him refreshing.

"They put a lot of trust in me and I just feel comfortable, man, to go out and perform for them."

In addition to his scoring, Monk's fit on the roster, meaning, his fit with LeBron, doesn't go unnoticed by Pelinka. But as McMenamin points out, Pelinka currently only has two options to re-sign Monk this summer:

L.A. will be able to re-sign Monk only by either offering him 120% of the veteran minimum (roughly $2 million) -- which he has outplayed -- or using the taxpayer's midlevel exception, estimated to be worth around $6.3 million, according to ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks.

Barring a miracle, the Lakers have another pivotal offseason ahead of them. Historically, a year with LeBron James and without a championship ring typically calls for a full reconfiguration of the supporting cast.

It's likely that Monk could fetch a bigger pay-day elsewhere with long-term contract. Pelinka and the Lakers will find out how much Monk values the comfortability the organization has given him in the best season of his NBA career.