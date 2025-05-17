Lakers' Rob Pelinka Must Prove New Extension Was Justified
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an interesting ride under GM Rob Pelinka. Pelinka helped put together the Anthony Davis trade that allowed them to win a championship back in 2020.
Pelinka also made the disastrous decision to trade for Russell Westbrook, a trade that did not come close to working. All in all, it's been a mixed bag for Pelinka.
Following an incredible heist in which he was able to acquire Luka Doncic for Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick, the Lakers decided to sign Pelinka to a contract extension after the regular season ended.
The Lakers are putting faith in Pelinka that he can successfully navigate the post-LeBron James era. He was signed to a multi-year extension, meaning that they think he's the right man to do that.
The work to navigate that era starts with the work that he is able to do this offseason. Los Angeles still needs to get a center for this upcoming season, as well.
Pelinka is likely going to need to make a trade with the assets that he has left. He was able to keep most of his first-round picks from the Doncic trade, so that should help them in any trade to get a center.
The Lakers will have some competition when it comes to trading for some of these centers. What kind of center the Lakers are able to add could determine how much longer their title window is open while James is still on the team.
Pelinka is always going to face more scrutiny than some of the other GMs in the NBA because of the team that he works for. Some of that criticism will be fair, and some of it won't be.
That's the nature of the beast, and that's why he gets paid so much money. Fans will be very angry with him if he can't find a way to get one more title before James retires.
The work that is done this offseason will go a long way toward deciding if that is something that will be possible in the next couple of years.
