LeBron James Has Full Control Over Success of Lakers Offseason
This is going to be a critical offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. As LeBron James continues to age, the title window for this team continues to shrink every year.
James will be 41 years old next season. While his level of play hasn't fallen significantly on the offensive end of the court, his defense continues to get worse.
That's expected, so it's not a criticism of where James is. Father Time is undefeated. That does mean that he needs more help around him, and he's in a position this offseason to help the Lakers get him that help.
Right now, the Lakers have very little cap space to help improve the team. According to The Athletic, they only have the $5.7 million midlevel tax exception to help them in free agency.
That means that the only way that the Lakers can get some players to help them improve defensively would be through trades. That is, unless James decides to take a pay cut for next season.
James was the first athlete in American history to make $1 billion while he was still playing. He has more money than he will ever need to make sure that he, his children, and his grandchildren will live comfortably.
Taking a pay cut this offseason would help the team become better and strengthen the chances that James gets another championship. If he were truly committed to winning, he would take a pay cut to help facilitate some moves.
James has been desperately searching for his fifth championship. If he is able to get one, that might push him over the edge in the GOAT conversation against Michael Jordan.
The Lakers are going to try everything they can to use the assets they have to facilitate some trades to improve the roster this offseason. Their biggest need remains a center.
Los Angeles would have a better chance to win a title if they had more cap space to work with this offseason, even in a poor free agent class.
James is slated to make $52.6 million next season.
