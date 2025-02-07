Did Lakers Do Enough to Truly Compete For NBA Title at Trade Deadline?
The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest move of the entire trade deadline by trading for Luka Doncic. It's the most shocking trade in NBA history.
It wasn't the only move that they made before the deadline passed. The Lakers also decided to trade for Mark Williams to give themselves a starting center.
Los Angeles thinks that these two moves are going to be good enough for them to contend for a title this year and for years to come. But a lot of other teams made some big moves at the deadline as well.
Did the Lakers do enough to make a deep playoff run this year? Should they be considered a title contender now?
Adding a top-three player in the league definitely makes the Lakers a title contender this season. Doncic will fit really well with the way the roster is constructed.
Having him be on the ball will allow LeBron James to take more plays off offensively and keep him fresh for multiple playoff series. Doncic can also get James more open shots.
Williams gives the Lakers the rim protection that they were lacking without Anthony Davis. He is also the perfect rim runner to pair with Doncic.
Los Angeles made both of these trades with an eye on the future. Doncic and Williams are just 25 and 23 years old. They should be really good for a long time.
That doesn't mean they can't contend this year. The only team in the West they don't match up well with is the Oklahoma City Thunder because of the size they have.
The Thunder have size at every position. Los Angeles does, too, but they don't have as strong of a defense as the Thunder does.
Any team that has both James and Doncic on it is a contender to win it all. As long as the team can stay healthy, they have a real shot to make the NBA Finals.
Both Williams and Doncic have had problems staying healthy over the course of their career. Williams is the bigger injury risk, though. If he goes down, the Lakers are in big trouble.
Luka Doncic Lakers Debut Reportedly Delayed
