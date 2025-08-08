Lakers Rumors: 3 Teams Expected to Pursue LeBron James in Free Agency, Says NBA Exec
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James remains at the forefront of the NBA world.
More news: Former Lakers Star Now With Mavericks Takes Massive Shot at LA
The 40-year-old superstar has been in the spotlight for the entire summer and for more reasons than one. He's stirred up some controversy at the start of NBA free agency when he opted into his contract for the upcoming season.
Following that, his agent, Rich Paul, released a statement saying that James wants to compete for titles and he knows the Lakers are also building for the future.
That caused many to suspect that James would waive his no-trade clause and demand a trade out of LA. Now that time has passed, the likelihood of that happening is relatively low.
While that is the case, that may not stop teams from pursuing James, maybe not this summer or upcoming season, but next summer.
An NBA executive told Dallas Hops Journal that three teams are expected to pursue the 21-time All-Star in free agency in 2026: the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Cleveland, Dallas and Golden State, those are the three teams I’m looking at,” an NBA executive told Dallas Hoops Journal . “All three would have loved to trade for him this offseason, but he never requested a trade and he makes way too much money. Once he’s on the open market, those three will court him. I have no doubt in my mind.”
More news: Lakers Prioritizing Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Over LeBron James: Report
LeBron James 2026 Summer of Free Agency
Although James will be 41 when free agency rolls around next season, he will still be among the best, if not the best, player available.
The Cavaliers, Warriors, and Mavericks have shown interest in James for quite some time. James has massive ties with Cleveland as he's spent 11 seasons there and brought home their lone championship in 2016.
As for the Warriors, they have been in on James for the past year and a half. James and superstar Stephen Curry have built a bond with each other over the past few seasons, and it is clear the Warriors would love to add as much star power as they can around the greatest shooter alive.
As for the Maveircks, they entered the mix this summer. Dallas has two of James' former teammates on their side in Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, and they believe they can compete for a title. Potentially adding James could put them over the top.
Jame has done his best to ward off Father Time in the meantime, and all signs point to Jame being as productive as he has been for the upcoming season.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.