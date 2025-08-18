Lakers Rumors: 4 Title Contenders Could Have Max Space to Sign Free Agent Luka Doncic in 2028
The Los Angeles Lakers had a ton of questions entering last season. The Lakers were not active last offseason, and while they had two superstars on their side, their long-term future was in question.
The Lakers were relying on a then 39-year-old LeBron James and a then 31-year-old Anthony Davis, who has a history with injuries. The Lakers did not have a reliable superstar they could turn to in the post-LeBron James era.
However, that all changed in early February when the Lakers unexpectedly traded Davis for 26-year-old superstar Luka Doncic. That trade changed the entire dynamic for the Lakers, and the expectation was/is that he will lead LA for years to come.
So far, that plan is in place after Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million deal in early August.
Doncic's deal includes a player option at the end of the 2027-28 season. While all signs point to Doncic remaining in LA for the rest of his career, that won't stop teams from making a run at the five-time All-Star.
According to Michael Pina of The Ringer, four title contenders will make a run at Doncic three summers from now, including the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks, his former team.
"To that end, Pelinka can’t take Luka for granted, especially when you look around the league and see which teams—the Rockets, Heat, Clippers, [spasming cough fit] Mavericks, etc.—are positioned to offer him a max contract two summers from now."
While the first three teams are a bit more realistic, the chances of the Mavericks making a run at Doncic are extremely unrealistic, especially if Nico Harrison is still the general manager at the time.
The Lakers will need to prove to Doncic that he can win in Los Angeles. If they can't build the best roster around him to achieve that, then he may look another way.
In the meantime, it appears that Doncic is happy where he is. He has trust in Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and new owner Mark Walter to build a title contender and bring yet another title to the Lakers organization.
Doncic is the type of player the Lakers can lean on; he's proven that to be the case in his career, and that should only grow as the years go by.
