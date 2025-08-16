Lakers’ Rob Pelinka Dissed by NBA Insider for Roster Moves
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a very interesting offseason up to this point.
Dorian Finney-Smith was not re-signed — opening the door for Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia to join the team. Adou Thiero was taken in the second round after the Lakers jumped up nearly 20 spots to nab him as an athletic developmental wing defender.
Most successfully, Rob Pelinka got Luka Doncic extended into the future. While this wasn't necessarily an A+ offseason, the team seemingly did well all things considered....unless you talk to one NBA analyst in particular.
More news: Asking Price for Top Reported Trade Target Revealed
Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports recently penned an article in which he ranked every NBA executive in the league. As a basis for his rankings system, Rohrbach utilizes sabermetrics to flesh out every draft pick, trade, and free agent signing.
In this case, out of 23 executives mentioned, Rohrbach has Pelinka ranking at No. 20.
"Again: Pelinka is largely responsible for building a championship team in 2020 around LeBron James (though he did not sign James; Magic Johnson did). Pelinka has constantly tinkered with the roster in the years since the title, mostly to negative results, until this year's trade for Luka Dončić fell into his lap. Whether the Lakers should trust Pelinka to construct another contender is a separate question."
Whether one agrees with Rohrbach or not, he does pose an interesting thought exercise moving towards the post-Buss family era.
More news: Lakers’ LeBron James, Mavs’ Anthony Davis Send Internet Into Frenzy With Social Media Posts
It will be very fascinating to see whether Pelinka is kept once Mark Walter and his group get full control of the franchise. There's no guarantee he'll be the point man on personnel decisions despite being exceptionally close to Jeanie Buss.
Walter's experience with the Los Angeles Dodgers points to a guy who wants to win at all costs. He'll be inventive, modern, and aggressive in trying to make the team as good as it can be.
The Lakers have been notoriously old-fashioned and operating akin to a mom-and-pop rather than a global juggernaut. This way of thinking surely will have to adapt and evolve — and it likely will with Walter running the show.
As for Pelinka, the next item potentially on the agenda involves LeBron James and a possibility he could ask for a trade at some point this season.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.