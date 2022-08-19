Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Aggressively Pursuing Trade Options for LA Says Woj

The Lakers made a huge move by giving LeBron James a huge two-year extension to make him the highest guaranteed earned NBA player in history. A surprising move for someone his age, but the signing may open the door for other transactions.

The Lakers kept their star forward until what will likely be the end of his career, but it's clear the Lakers need to make more moves. The Lakers could use some size down low to limit Anthony Davis's usage at the five in the regular season, but more importantly, shooters to help space the floor for James and another ball handler capable of running the offense.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who was the first to report James' contract extension, believes Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka isn't quite done making moves yet despite the huge signing (quotes via NBA Today).

"I still think this is a Laker team, Rob Pelinka, has still been very active even in the dog days of August. He’s been on the phone a lot. He’s still trying to find deals to bring in more shooting perhaps size and so I think those conversations continue all the way to training camp until the start of the season. I still think this Laker roster may not look dramatically different but subtly different going into next season.”

Even a few subtle changes can go a long way for the Lakers as they look to get back to their championship aspirations. Kyrie Irving would be a huge addition, but the Lakers will naturally have to give up a lot of draft capital which they were reportedly willing to do.