Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?

Lakers fans may have been really excited if Klay Thompson was rumored to sign with the team four years ago. His value has clearly dropped with injuries and age, but with his championship pedigree just how valuable can Thompson be for the team?

The risks speak for itself as Thompson's injuries over the past two seasons have limited him to 60 games so far and have caused him to miss two seasons from 2019 to 2021 (torn ACL, torn achilles). When it's all said and done, injuries can't take away from him being one of the greatest shooters of all time but his five All-Star appearances in a row may seem like a distant memory.

It boils down to what the four time champion feels his current value is. If he chooses to play for more money perhaps the Warriors are not prepared to offer him a big contract despite all the amazing moments he has given the team over the years.

If the Lakers are willing to pay Thompson top dollar for not only the veteran leadership, will LeBron James still be on the team? Thompson compliments James perfectly to space the floor and rain three's with his 41% career 3-point percentage.

If not just his shooting, Thompson is also known for his top tier defense. Unfortunately, his defensive rating of 115.7 puts him near the bottom with a glaring change due to his prior injuries.

While Thompson is not his former All-Star self, pairing him up with guys like James and Anthony Davis after getting rid of Russell Westbrook's contract may come at the perfect time. Thompson can get paid to prove his worth once more and the Lakers take a gamble on an all-time talent.

Thompson is only getting older as he will turn 33 before the end of the season and the Lakers desperately need youth. However, if you have the chance to get a guy like Thompson, even if he's half the player he once was, you take the chance at a cheap option.