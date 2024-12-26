Lakers Select Defensive Center in New 2025 NBA Mock Draft
After a quick start under new head coach J.J. Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers have had a middling 2024-25 season run so far. L.A. has gone 17-13 on the year after a nail-biter 115-113 Christmas Day victory over Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, good for the Western Conference's No. 6 seed.
The team's biggest issues have been defense on the wing and support behind All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-10 big man has been spectacular thus far this year, but most of his backups are hurt.
Now, after the Warriors game, Davis is hurt, too. The Kentucky product departed the contest's first quarter with a left ankle injury, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the night. In 7:12 of action, Davis scored zero points on 0-of-3 shooting from the field, grabbed one rebound and swiped one steal.
L.A.'s big man depth was so depleted that two-way center Christian Koloko had to play big minutes. The 7-foot big man suited up for 8:54, scoring two points, grabbing six rebounds, and blocking one shot.
Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt have all missed multiple weeks of action with their various maladies. Wood and Vanderbilt haven't played for a single second this season while recovering from offseason surgeries.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report predicts that the Lakers could add a big man to address their frontcourt issues via the 2025 NBA Draft in June, selecting 6-foot-10 Auburn center Johni Broome, 22, with the No. 46 pick in the second round. Wasserman projects a championship Lakers comparison in journeyman power forward/center Markieff Morris.
"NBA-fit questions have kept Johni Broome out of the last few draft discussions, but the consistent impact will move the needle at some point," Wasserman writes.
"He ranked third in the nation last year in BPM behind lottery picks Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan, and he's No. 1 after a 21-point, 20-rebound game against Ohio State," Wasserman adds.
Wasserman went on to break down his intrigue about the 240-pound big man's offensive versatility, and how that could have a positive impact at the pro level.
"Between his post touch, constantly improving three-point range, clear passing skill and defensive presence inside, there is too much going for Broome to nitpick his height or movement in the second round," Wasserman writes.
