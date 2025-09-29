Lakers Sign Former First Round Pick Ahead of Training Camp
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed former draft pick and guard Nick Smith Jr. to a two-way contract.
The Lakers will shore up their backcourt just a day ahead of the start of their training camp. Los Angeles added Smith, who was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Last week, the Charlotte Hornets waived Smith. He became an unrestricted free agent and was able to choose wherever he wanted to go. Ultimately, he landed with the Lakers.
Smith has played two seasons in the NBA, all with the Hornets. In those two seasons, during which he played in 111 games, he averaged 8.0 points per game, 1.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.2 steals while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range in 18.9 minutes of action.
The Atkanas native is only 21 years old. While his role with the Lakers is unclear, if all goes as planned, he could play a vital role with the team down the line. In the meantime, Smith will participate with the team during training camp and is likely to receive some playing time during the preseason.
Smith was a standout at Arkansas, but was only held to 17 games due to a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the season.
When he was on the court, Smith did enough to get selected in the first round, averaging 12.5 points per game, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 37.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three in 25.8 minutes of action.
Lakers 2025-26 Season Tips Off Soon
The Lakers will host media day on Monday at their practice facility, marking the official start of the 2025-26 season.
Los Angeles may not be the favorite to host the trophy in June, but that could all change with a massive trade or two that many predict they will make this season prior to the trade deadline.
Nonetheless, the Lakers are still considered title contenders due to their two top players, Luka Doncic and LeBron James. A lot of things would need to go right for the Lakers to win as currently constructed, but regardless, they will be a fun team to watch and one that could surprise some folks.
